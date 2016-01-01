PROMOTING ACCESS TO AFRICAN RESEARCH

African Journals OnLine (AJOL) is the world's largest and pre-eminent collection of peer-reviewed, African-published scholarly journals.

Historically, scholarly information has flowed from North to South and from West to East. It has also been difficult for African researchers to access the work of other African academics. In partnership with hundreds of journals from all over the continent, AJOL works to change this, so that African-origin research output is available to Africans and to the rest of the world.

AJOL is a Non-Profit Organisation based in South Africa.

  • AJOL hosts 521 Journals, including 215 Open Access Journals
  • The site has 11 915 Issues containing 138 279 Abstracts.
  • There are 132 565 Full Text Articles for download, of which 75 288 are Open Access

